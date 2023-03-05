MCR’s anti-encroachment drive turns out to be a farce

Rawalpindi: All claims to clean city areas from eer-increasing encroachments proved nothing because violators as per routine are ruling roads, streets, footpaths, and even residential localities. The dismal performance of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) stands exposed as far as its anti-encroachment campaign is concerned.

Commissioner Rawalp­indi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha had assured to start a crackdown against the encroachment mafia which occupies all city areas. Even, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division seems to have failed to remove encroachments from Rawalpindi city.

The encroachment mafia has gained control of all the roads and sidewalks of the inner city which is causing massive difficulties for pedestrians, impeding traffic flow, and exacerbating the cleaning and security problems.

They said the actions by the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation anti-encroachment department have become a ‘fixed match’ as wherever the anti-encroachment action is taken, the encroachers return to the same street within hours. The areas of Raja Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Satellite Town, City Saddar Road, Namak Mandi, Khayaban Road, Asghar Mall Road, Banni, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Kham, Rawal Road, Double Road, Adiala Road and several other areas in city jurisdiction remain jam-packed with encroachment mafia for years.

The story is not different here in Cantonment Board areas in which Lalkurti, Chungi No22, Dhoke Syedan Road, Bakramandi Road, Dehri Hassanabad, Tulsa Road, Scheme-III, Tench Bhatta Road and several other areas were also jam-packed with encroachment mafia. The roads connected to all business centres in the inner city, and the footpaths of Murree Road have been virtually taken over by the encroachment mafia but the concerned (Regulation) department of MCR is watching the whole drama with closed eyes.

The Town Officer (Regulation) Imran Ali told ‘The News’ that they were trying to remove the encroachment mafia from all city areas. My staff is continuously taking action against encroachment mafia on daily basis, he claimed. He also said that Rawalpindi Commissioner has conducted detailed visits to the markets in the inner city and according to his instructions, a line will be drawn on every road to prevent encroachment. It is worth mentioning here that illegal parking on both sides of these roads and the carts placed on footpaths are so much that it seems that the MCR's anti-encroachment department has rented out the government-owned footpaths and roads.