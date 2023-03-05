RPO takes notice of substandard food being served to cops

Rawalpindi: The Regional Police Officer (RPO) for the city Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice of complaints regarding the substandard and unhygienic food being served to police personnel deployed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Expressing his dismay over the issue, the RPO has directed the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to take strict departmental action against those found responsible for serving substandard food. To ensure the quality of food being served, surprise inspections of the police mess are to be carried out on a daily basis.
