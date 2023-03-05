Errors in question papers of FDE's centralised exams leave students fuming

Islamabad: Students appearing in the centralised final examinations of Class VIII and Class V and their parents expressed concern over errors appearing in their question papers. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is conducting centralized examinations (Scholarship-exams) of Class V and Class VIII these days.

In the Urdu paper held on Friday, March 3, students found that both the “story” and “application” given in the paper were out of course.

The paper started at 2 PM and no corrections were communicated to students even after a lapse of two hours. At 4.15 PM, the centre superintendents received a whats app message from FDE for the correction of mistakes. At that time many students ended up spending time thinking about various possibilities. Some of them had already left their respective examination centres after handing over the answer scripts. When the invigilation staff announced/communicated the corrections to the remaining students, exams were interrupted, throwing students off their focus and causing a lack of confidence. In the centralized exams of class-V, students observed a similar situation on Thursday, March 2.

The required “Mind Map” was out of course in the paper on Social Studies of class V. Students taking the middle standard exams found repetitions of questions in the question paper on History. The paper was held on Thursday, March 2 and no correction was communicated by FDE on that day.

Rubina, whose daughter was taking the middle standard scholarship exams at IMCG I-10 said, “Errors in papers have undermined the confidence of my daughter which is disappointing and unacceptable. My daughter was unable to write the story and application in the Urdu paper because the titles were not mentioned in the course outline. Students are losing faith in the examination system of FDE because of exam errors, impacting their confidence and increasing worries that they might not secure the good marks they need for the award of scholarships.

A student named Huma said that the Urdu paper was "unreflective of course contents" which is a clear mistake. It is hard to believe that the answer scripts of students will be accurately evaluated when the question papers include errors. Paper evaluators should adjust marks to ensure no student is disadvantaged.

Many students complained that the confusion in the papers wasted their precious time. Students said that they prepared well for the scholarship exams but are still worried about whether they get good marks because there were mistakes in the question papers.

A teacher on the condition of anonymity said, “In the recent exams, question papers contain many errors. The staff conducting examinations do not receive instructions timely from the FDE regarding any corrections which adds to the confusion and leads to panic among the students. The regular presence of errors in question papers highlights the pressing need to revamp FDE's examination system”. Parents said the errors in question papers were worrying as an improper evaluation would damage their children's grades.