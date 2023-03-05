GCU to integrate ChatGPT into teaching methods

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore plans to integrate ChatGPT, a powerful language model developed by OpenAI, into its teaching methods to enhance the quality and effectiveness of education. In an open letter to faculty members, the GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, encouraged faculty to explore the various applications of ChatGPT, which can understand and respond to human language through state-of-the-art natural language processing. The Vice Chancellor told the faculty that ChatGPT could assist teaching in several ways. “As a tutor, it can provide answers to students’ questions about a particular topic. As a writing assistant, it can offer students suggestions on improving their writing assignments. As a discussion partner, it can facilitate discussions on topics related to the course,” he said. Prof Zaidi believes that ChatGPT can improve students’ overall academic performance by enhancing their critical thinking skills and engagement with course material.
The Vice Chancellor encouraged faculty members to integrate ChatGPT into their teaching methods, stating that the incorporation of innovative tools and platforms such as ChatGPT could revolutionize how teachers and students learn and teach, leading to better learning outcomes for students. Prof. Zaidi also emphasised that rather than fearing artificial intelligence (AI), we should focus on effectively utilising its capabilities to enhance human capabilities and reap the potential benefits of AI in various industries.
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Sub-Inspectors are a lynchpin in police force....
LAHORE: Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights and Centre for Social Justice held a people’s assembly on...
LAHORE: Early and harsher summer this year will increase power consumption which will definitely increase power...
LAHORE: In a major development, Ali Sarfraz Hussain , awaiting posting in Services & General Administration...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that increase in the policy rate by the State Bank of...
Rawalpindi: The Regional Police Officer for the city Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice of complaints regarding the...
Comments