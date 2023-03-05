IG urges cops to ensure public safety at every cost

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Sub-Inspectors are a lynchpin in police force. The Sub-Inspectors are not only the backbone of police stations and field duty, but in future, the same officers will perform duties on supervisory seats.

He expressed these views on Saturday in a meeting with Sub-Inspectors under ‘Meet the Force’ project at the Central Police Office. Dr Usman Anwar met with 84 sub-inspectors who were directly recruited and 84 ranker sub-inspectors who were promoted and gave them guidelines on duty sensitivity and responsible discharge of professional duties.

While addressing to Sub Inspectors, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that they should pledge to fight against crimes and criminals and ensure public safety and service in every way. IG Punjab said that the salary of the entire force, including me, comes from the taxes paid by the people, so no effort should be spared in the selfless service and protection of the people.

IG Punjab said that all the Sub-Inspectors should be a leaden wall in maintaining law and order and preventing crimes and should stop the hands and eyes that are raised towards the life and property and dignity of the people. IG Punjab said that taking best performance from constables is the responsibility of Sub Inspectors. He directed sub-inspectors to get better performance from the force with their field experience and leadership skills.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that revolutionary measures are being taken for the best welfare of the police force and within a month, thousands of employees have been given relief by deciding on record cases in categories including educational scholarship, departmental assistance, pension.

During the meeting, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara informed about the programs started for the welfare of the force on the instructions of IG Punjab and said that as per directions of IG Punjab, special measures were taken under the departmental promotions and comprehensive strategy for welfare of the force.

In the ceremony, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG IT Ahsan Younis and DIG Establishment II Azhar Akram and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline also addressed the sub-inspectors.

Senior officers spoke to Sub Inspectors and listened to their problems and gave orders for immediate redressal. Officers said that the series of priority measures to raise the morale of the force and solve the problems will continue.