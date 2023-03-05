Transfer, posting

LAHORE: In a major development, Ali Sarfraz Hussain (PAS/BS-21), awaiting posting in Services & General Administration Department, Punjab government has been posted as Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Punjab, with immediate effect, in his own pay & scale, against a vacant post, relieving Dr Muhammad Suhail Anwar Ch (PMS (ex-PSS)/BS-20), Secretary, P&D Board, Punjab government, of additional charge of the post.