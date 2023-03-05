TI concerned over increase in policy rate

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that increase in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan amounts to fueling the already waging war with Allah and His Messenger.

In a statement on Saturday, he said Pakistan’s economic woes would only be resolved by totally eradicating Riba, and not increasing the interest rate. He feared it looked as if our economy is being wrecked as part of a sinister agenda. On the one hand IMF is setting tougher conditions by every passing day, while on the other the DG of IAEA has recently visited Pakistan, meeting the prime minister and other top officials of the country. Moreover, the visit by top executives of the company owned by the Rothschild family, the originators of the Balfour Declaration in 1917 that led to the creation of illegitimate Israel that has made the lives of Palestinians miserable ever since, in which they met our prime minister and finance minister, is a cause of great concern for every loyal Pakistani. He said that the frequent visits by such enemies of Islam and Pakistan have created the impression that these enemies are undermining the economic conditions of the country to push their agenda of nuclear disarmament of Pakistan.

He warned the powers that be that if Pakistan surrenders its nuclear assets or shows any weakness in safeguarding its nuclear program, it would be synonymous to a suicide attack on our national security and an open invitation to India to attack Pakistan.