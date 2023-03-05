RPO takes notice of substandard food for cops

Rawalpindi: The Regional Police Officer (RPO) for the city Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice of complaints regarding the substandard and unhygienic food being served to police personnel deployed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Expressing his dismay over the issue, the RPO has directed the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to take strict departmental action against those found responsible for serving substandard food. Furthermore, he has instructed that a proper menu should be devised in consultation with the police force and the Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Rawalpindi. To ensure the quality of food being served, surprise inspections of the police mess are to be carried out on a daily basis.

Additionally, the RPO has emphasised that the police force should be provided with all necessary facilities during matches. The RPO has made it clear that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The authorities concerned have been urged to take all necessary steps to ensure that police personnel deployed. Meanwhile, 5,000 cops are deployed for PSL's security, while 347 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed to regulate traffic in the circle.

The spokesperson added that the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure the best possible security arrangements for the cricket matches.

The arrangements were finalised keeping in view the convenience and safety of the players and fans of the game, he said.