Waqar new secretary of PWF

LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) convened its National General Council (General Body) session in light of PWF constitution in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

The session unanimously elected Waqar Ahmed Memon as the new General Secretary of PWF till elections are held in the next two months.

The 152 members consisting of 19 members each from 8 regions were present in the National General Council session.

President PWF Balochistan Region Haji Abdul Kareem presented the no-confidence motion against General Secretary of the PWF Ch Yaseen which was passed by the 130 members of the National General Council.

The National General Council further decided that the head office of the federation will be in Lahore.