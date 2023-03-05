CCPO orders crackdown against kite-flying

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday has categorically warned that Lahore police would not allow any bloody activities of kite flying in the provincial capital in the wake of rumours of celebrating Basant, spread by some miscreants.

“There would be no Basant at all as kite flying is not any sports but a deadly activity which has claimed a number of precious human lives in past,” Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged. He issued orders to intensify the crackdown drive against any violation of Kite Flying Act and said that there was zero tolerance on kite flying and Lahore Police would take strict and indiscriminate action against any violations, lodging FIRs immediately and sending the accused to jails as they have buckled up against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers.

CCPO Lahore expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, all Divisional SPs, SP Dolphin Squad Zohaib Ranjha and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

Kamyana reviewed the ongoing counter-measures of the Lahore Police against the violations of Kite Flying Act and directed the Divisional SPs to intensify the crackdown. During the implementation of section 144 on the violation of Kite Flying Act across the province on the instructions of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, the special teams of Lahore police took strict action against kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers and arrested as many as 187 accused during last 24 hours.

According to the spokesman of Lahore Police, 143 kite-flyers and 34 kite-sellers were arrested during the special anti-kite flying campaign, while as many as 7,366 kites, 276 wheel strings and a large amount of kite manufacturing material was also recovered from the arrested persons. He directed the divisional SPs to continue the crackdown against kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers under their supervision.

Kamyana directed to conduct intelligence-based operations and arrest the accused with previous records. He also directed to initiate an awareness campaign and make announcements through masajid and in markets and bazars to inform the citizens about the dangers of flying kites.

Additional IG further directed to take action against any possible transportation of kites and stings from other districts to Lahore as well as online sale and purchase of kites and strings on social media should also be checked. Police personnel should keep an eye on kite flyers from the rooftops of high-rise buildings, especially at night, and use drone technology as well to prevent kite flyers in thickly populated and contested areas.

The meeting was informed that so far this year, 1,474 accused have been arrested and 1,466 cases have been registered against them for violation of Kite Flying Act, while more than 15 thousand kites, 1,698 string rolls and huge amount of kite making material has been recovered from the possession of the accused.