Feb ranked fifth driest month since 1961

LAHORE: February 2023 is ranked fifth driest month since 1961 as the month witnessed -77 per cent decline in the national average.

Data collected from the Met office revealed that February 2023 witnessed only four light rain spells in Punjab, KP and GB/AJK, whereas no significant rain was observed in Sindh and Balochistan.

Climatologically, February was an average rainy month contributing 33.5% and 8.4% to the winter (JFM) and annual rainfall respectively. However, with -77% deviation, the February 2023 happened to be a largely below average rainy month for Pakistan with only 5.6 mm area-weighted rain against 24.9 mm average rainfall and ranked fifth driest February during past 63 years.

The situation was more or less similar on a regional scale i.e. Punjab (2.4mm/-90%) ranked fourth driest February, AJK (27.7mm/-67%) ranked seventh driest February since 1961, and KP (30.7mm /-54%) and GB (11.9mm /-36%) all witnessed largely below-average rainfall. Whereas Sindh and Balochistan were excessively dry during the month.

The wettest day of the month in the country was 10th February when Malam Jabba (KP) recorded 60.0 mm rainfall, whereas Dir (KP) was the wettest place with a monthly total rainfall of 125.0 mm.

The other significant monthly-total rains were at Kalam 92.7mm, Chitral 77.1mm, Malamjabba 74.0mm, Muzaffarabad City 65.3mm, Pattan 65.0mm, Saidu Sharif 64.2mm, Lower Dir 59.5mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 59.2mm, Balakot 55.0mm, Drosh 53.2mm. The stations: Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Kasur, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Layyah, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Hunza, Badin, Chhor, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Karachi, Larkana, Mithi, Sh Benazirabad, Padidan, Rohri, Sukkur, Moen Jo Daro, Thatta, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Tando Jam, Sakrand, Khairpur, Barkhan, Dalbandin, Gawadar, Jiwani, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Pasni, Sibbi, Turbat, Ormara and Zhob remained dry with no rain during the month.

Whereas Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin, Shorkot, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Bunji, Dera Ismail Khan, and Quetta reported only traces of rainfall.

Similarly, the national mean monthly temperature of February 2023 for Pakistan as a whole was 17.16°C, being 3.55°C warmer than average of 13.60°C and ranked 2nd warmest ever February since 1961 (The record is 17.79 °C in 2006)

Daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 25.10°C, being 4.62°C warmer than the country-average of 20.49°C and ranked 2nd warmest maximum ever in February since 1961 (The record is 25.37°C in 2006).

Nighttime (minimum) temperature was 9.06°C, being 2.86°C warmer than the country-average of 6.20°C and ranked 3rd warmest minimum ever in February since 1961 (The record is 10.10°C in 2006).

Data showed that the situation on regional scale was similar as Balochistan with 18.08°C (+4.23°C), KP 12.67°C (+2.92°C), Sindh 22.34°C (+3.43°C), AJK 9.27°C (+2.72°C), Punjab 18.44°C (+3.25°C) and GB with 5.65°C (+2.17°C) all recorded warmer than average temperatures.

Data showed that the hottest day of the month was at Mithi (Sindh) when it recorded 40.0°C temperature on 16th February 2023, with same site being the warmest place with 35.4°C in mean monthly maximum temperature. The coldest temperature (-16.0°C) of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on 13th February 2023, which incidentally has also been the coolest place with -6.8°C in mean monthly minimum temperature. Meanwhile, the city witnessed a partly cloudy weather on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, light rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was only recorded at Kakul, Pattan, Dir, Zhob, Bagrote, Bunji, Gilgit and Kot Addu. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 14.4°C and maximum was 28.5°C.