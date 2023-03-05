Speeding vehicle crushes 5-year-old girl

LAHORE: A five-year-old girl died after a speeding Mazda ran over her in Baghbanpura on Saturday.

The victim identified as Zarnish had come to Salamatpura Stop with her grandfather for shopping purposes when a speeding vehicle ran over her. The victim received serious injuries and died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue, collected forensic evidences and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. Police said that they were investigating the matter further and searching for the suspected driver.

Body found: The body of a 30-year-old man was found in the canal in the limits of Muslim Town police on Saturday.

Police said that it was yet to be determined whether the man had thrown in the canal or he accidentally fell into it. The body was shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

273 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,180 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, six people died whereas 1,243 were injured. Out of this, 660 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 583 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. Motorbikes were involved in majority of (70%) road accidents. The statistics showed that 273 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 278 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 78 road accidents and 84 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,243 victims were affected by road accidents including 1,002 males & 256 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 254 were under 18, 617 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 387 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data, 598 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 515 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. 1,021 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 143 motorcars, 23 vans, 14 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in afore-said road traffic accidents.