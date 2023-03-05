PhD degrees awarded to 10 scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Abdul Waheed s/o M Ilyas has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian, Hina Ali d/o Jamait Ali in the subject of Urdu, Shaista Parveen d/o Sabir Ali in the subject of Chemistry, Sadaf Zahra d/o Sardar Noor Akbar Khan in the subject of Communication Studies and M Abid Nazir s/o Nazir Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations. Similarly, Sundas Khizar d/o Khizar Hayat Khichi has got his PhD degree in the subject of International Relations, Sadaf Aman d/o Rana Amanullah Khan in the subject of Zoology, Qudsia Firdous d/o Raja Shahid Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Nasir Amir s/o Amir Bahadar Khan in the subject of Pakistan Studies and M Arslan Farooq s/o M Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science.