PhD degrees awarded to 10 scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars on Saturday.
According to details, Abdul Waheed s/o M Ilyas has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Persian, Hina Ali d/o Jamait Ali in the subject of Urdu, Shaista Parveen d/o Sabir Ali in the subject of Chemistry, Sadaf Zahra d/o Sardar Noor Akbar Khan in the subject of Communication Studies and M Abid Nazir s/o Nazir Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations. Similarly, Sundas Khizar d/o Khizar Hayat Khichi has got his PhD degree in the subject of International Relations, Sadaf Aman d/o Rana Amanullah Khan in the subject of Zoology, Qudsia Firdous d/o Raja Shahid Iqbal in the subject of Botany, Nasir Amir s/o Amir Bahadar Khan in the subject of Pakistan Studies and M Arslan Farooq s/o M Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science.
LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore plans to integrate ChatGPT, a powerful language model developed by...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that Sub-Inspectors are a lynchpin in police force....
LAHORE: Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights and Centre for Social Justice held a people’s assembly on...
LAHORE: Early and harsher summer this year will increase power consumption which will definitely increase power...
LAHORE: In a major development, Ali Sarfraz Hussain , awaiting posting in Services & General Administration...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented that increase in the policy rate by the State Bank of...
Comments