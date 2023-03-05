Alhamra to host week-long Jashan-e-Baharan programmes

LAHORE: Information & Culture Department will present colourful Jashan-e-Baharan programmes for a whole week at Alhamra Arts Council from March 5 to 12.

According to details, prominent artists, singers, poets, painters and writers will display their art. Tahsin Sakina will present Sufi music on March 7 while a women mushaira will be held on March 8. It will be presided over by Yasmin Hameed and is being organised by Sofia Baidar.

In the women mushaira Bushra Ejaz, Farhat Zahid, Hamida Shaheen, Mahnoor Rana, Aman Shahzadi, Mehreen Saleh, Saima Kamran, Saima Aftab, Fatima Mehru, Mahnoor Sultana, Nilofar Afzal and Anafal Rafique will participate.

There will be an exhibition of paintings by women on March 8 in which Maleeha Agha, Rahat Naveed, Shahida Manzoor, Naila Aamir and Shehla Farooq will display their paintings.

Shafqat Ali Khan will perform a classical music programme on March 9. On March 10, there will be mazahiya mushaira in which Anwar Masood, Sarfaraz Geelani, Zahid Fakhri and Khalid Masood will recite poems and on March 11, a musical gala will be presented.

Jashan-e-Baharan musical show begins today: A grand musical show will be organised at National Hockey Stadium from March 5 (today) to 11 to increase the jovial atmosphere of Jashan-e-Baharan mela.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf and Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Umair Hassan reviewed the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan musical show during a meeting held at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events including parking of vehicles, seating plan of guests, cleanliness, provision of different facilities and other key features were reviewed during the meeting.

Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Administrator National Hockey Stadium Usman Taj and other top officials were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf said that besides grand musical show, the sports, cultural activities and eye-catching fireworks would attract the people in Jashan-e-Baharan. “Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festival, ghazal night, painting exhibition, women’s mushaira, classical music programme, comedy mushaira, flower exhibition, painting competition and mehfil-e-sama programmes will also be held to provide an opportunity to people to enjoy healthy recreational activities,” he added.

Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Umair Hassan said the traditional culture of Punjab will be highlighted during the Jashan-e-Baharan festival. “It is a big event and all the relevant departments have been directed to make excellent preparations to celebrate the Jashan-e-Baharan festival in a befitting manner,” he added.

He said the people of Lahore must participate in Jashan-e-Baharan programsmes actively. “Impressive arrangements are being made in National Hockey Stadium for families and people of all age groups. We are quite upbeat that people will like and enjoy the great events being organized to celebrate spring season,” he added.