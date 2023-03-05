Asad elected Sindh weightlifting body chief

KARACHI: Lala Asadullah Khan Pathan was elected as president of Sindh Weightlifting Association while Major (retd) Raza Ali was elected as Karachi Weightlifting Association president.

According to a press release of the interim committee constituted by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) the elections of both the bodies were held under the supervision of election commission headed by Rana Khalid Hussain, an advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, with Major (retd) Mohammad Sajjad Baig and Nadeem Asghar as members.

Office-bearers Sindh Weightlifting Association: Lala Asadullah Kan Pathan (president), Abdul Wahab Kaghzi (senior vice-president), Jibran Jawaid (vce-president), Javed Bashir (vice-president), Mohammad Amir (secretary), Abdul Rehman (associate secretary), Zahid Hussain Mirani (treasurer), ExCo: Uzma Waqar, Syed Shahab Uddin Shah, Ghaus Bakhsh, Ghulam Qadir, Shafiq Ali Bhutto,

Office-bearers Karachi Weightlifting Association: Major (retd) Raza Ali (president), Jibran Javed (senior vice-president), Zahid Hussain Mirani (vice-president).