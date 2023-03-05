Indore pitch rated ‘poor’ after spin-heavy third Test

PARIS: The Indore pitch used for the third Test between India and Australia has been marked as “poor” and handed three demerit points, the International Cricket Council announced.

The match, which was dominated from the start by spin bowling, ended midway through the opening session on day three with Australia winning by nine wickets.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start,” match referee Chris Broad wrote in his report.

“The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.” The Indian cricket board (BCCI) have 14 days in which to appeal against the sanction.