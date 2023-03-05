Guardiola sees future threat to Man City from Newcastle

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola warned of the threat Newcastle will pose to Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League title in the coming years despite seeing off the Magpies 2-0 on Saturday.

Guardiola was impressed by the way Newcastle imposed themselves on his side for long spells and sees similarities in City’s rise after an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover 15 years ago.

City took four years to win their first title of the Abu Dhabi era, but have won six in the past 11 seasons.

“This team and this club in the next few years will be a threat for the title,” said Guardiola. “You can sense the ambition of the club. In a short time, because the takeover was only last season, and immediately they are there. If they start to rise and increase and increase they will be there.”

City have shown flickers of their best form in recent weeks but relied on two moments of inspiration to claim a vital three points from a disjointed performance.

Foden struggled for form and fitness following the World Cup, but the England international has looked more like his old self over the past week.

The 22-year-old ghosted past four Newcastle challenges to score his fourth goal in three games thanks to a deflection off Sven Botman to beat Nick Pope on 15 minutes.

Longstaff should have struck back almost immediately, but the midfielder delayed too long to allow Nathan Ake to produce a brilliant last-ditch block.

Wilson’s barren run explains Newcastle’s return of just one goal in their

last eight league games and he then failed to connect with Kieran Trippier’s cross.