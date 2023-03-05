Big-hitting Azam likes to live in the present

RAWALPINDI: Charged-up Azam Khan is more interested in staying in the present rather than making big future plans and ultimate selection in the Pakistan team for the T20 internationals.

In an exclusive interview with The News Saturday here, Azam termed T20 cricket as his favorite format. “Contributing to my team in every match is what I always looked at. Whether I will get an opportunity to play for Pakistan or when I will get an opportunity to play for the country is not on my mind. I just concentrate on my innings. Whenever I take up the field for batting, my only effort has been to help the side win matches. That has been my approach right at the start of my career,” he replied when asked about future association for the country in T20 cricket.

“When I start my batting I take time to settle down. To look at the wicket and situation is more important for me. Look, I just scored 25 runs from the first 21 deliveries I played during the match against Karachi Kings the other day. Once I start realizing the nature of the wicket I change gears. That is exactly what happened the other day. Playing according to the situation is my forte and I would continue to do that. T20 cricket is my favourite format and I started my batting in professional cricket keeping in mind that format.”

To question the immense power he generates while striking the ball, he said he had trained hard for the purpose. “It is the outcome of my hard work and passion for the game. I like to be a power hitter. A batsman in T20 cricket should be like that.”

The youngster who has already played for Quetta in the PSL previously, said: “I am really thankful to Quetta for giving me the platform on which I started my T20 career. But wherever I played my effort has always been to play for the team’s win. I feel excited when I start contributing to the team, especially when it achieves a win.”

Azam said he always wanted to be a cricketer. “I was not so good at studies. That is why from the very beginning I wanted to become a cricketer. My father (Moin Khan) always supported me and helped me get better.