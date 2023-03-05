Struggling Gladiators face red-hot United

RAWALPINDI: The table bottom team Quetta Gladiators face Islamabad United in a battle of survival in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight match Sunday at the Pindi Stadium. A victory could well see Gladiators taking a fresh start in the search for a place in the last four while a loss would mean they would be more dependent on the outcome of other matches.

Nothing has gone right for Quetta so far as they just accumulated two points from six appearances, a performance that has already triggered criticism all around, especially when the team failed to chase down a meager 149 runs-winning target against Lahore just a few days back. Will Smeed (32) was the only notable scorer for Quetta in a match against Lahore with the likes of Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, and Iftikhar Ahmad all failing to add a reasonable contribution to hit the winning target.

Though Quetta skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad looked in better form in all these matches, his contribution has failed to come to the team’s help.

The Gladiators would surely be looking to forget their big loss against Islamabad United in the first leg where Azam Khan’s blistering 42-ball 97 turned out to be too hot to handle. Azam is still in the best of hitting mode and the way he handled Karachi Kings bowlers the other day, his hitting prowess could well turn out to be a real threat for the Gladiators yet again.

“I am looking forward to Sunday’s repeat match against Gladiator and hopefully you would see me continuing from where I left it the other day against Kings. I am thankful to the Pindi crowd for the immense support they have shown and hoped that my batting would continue to bring joy to them in matches to come,” Azam said in an exclusive interview with The News.

Islamabad United has shown immense power-hitting credentials on Friday when they chased down over 200 victory targets against the Kings. “It was all because of teamwork. We got a good start and continued in the same vein throughout the innings. Faheem chipped in and partnered me in a stand that ultimately won the day for us,” Azam said.

The youngster who has amazing striking ability was looking forward to striking again on Sunday in front of the home crowd.

“This is the United’s home and performance here always helps us in making a point. We want to continue playing attacking cricket as it is Islamabad United's forte.

We will make all our efforts to continue playing the cricket we are famous for,” he said.

The home team that has primed at the right time required another win to ensure a place in the playoffs and they would not have a better opportunity than to beat the under-pressure Quetta team.

In Colin Munro, Hales, and Rassie van der Dussen, they already have a trio having exceptional ability to set the tone or chase down a big total. With Azam, Asif Ali, Faheem, and even Shadab, Islamabad have a combination that has the ability to take over at any time and at any stage.

The only weak area the United are having is the absence of a genuine pacer but the way the wicket is playing at the Pindi Stadium, even genuine pacers struggle to impress.