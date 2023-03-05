Inclusion efforts

Girls’ education has been a long-standing issue with many challenges faced by young girls seeking an education. Despite the progress made over the years, there are still many obstacles to overcome including poverty, cultural barriers, lack of infrastructure and security concerns. Poverty is, arguably, the biggest challenge. This is particularly true in rural areas where poverty rates are higher and education is often seen as a luxury for families struggling to survive. There have been some efforts by the government and non-profit organizations to provide resources and support for girls’ education including scholarships, school supplies, enrolment campaigns and teacher training programmes. It is important to continue to support these efforts and advocate for equal access to education for all children regardless of gender.

Raheela Abro

Karachi