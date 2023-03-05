Pakistan’s IT sector generates revenues of around Rs3 billion per year, according to reports. Given the number of engineering and IT graduates we have, this figure ought to be much higher. The government should prioritize the IT industry, particularly the software development sector, where most of our potential lies.
They must introduce better policies to attract investment from local and foreign companies and must improve internet availability and connectivity. Furthermore, we need to develop new IT educational institutions with the latest training programmes.
Zafarullah Rind
Sanghar
Girls’ education has been a long-standing issue with many challenges faced by young girls seeking an education....
Pakistan is currently facing a severe food crisis, with the country being forced to import basic food items due to a...
Despite the remarkable developments in AI technology, concerns are rising about its potential negative effects. One of...
EOBI pensions have been virtually frozen since 2018. In this period of inflation, it becomes very difficult for...
The state of infrastructure in developing nations can have a dramatic impact on economic progress, public health, and...
Karachi produces about 16,500 tons of waste on a daily basis yet it’s not being disposed of and recycled as it...
Comments