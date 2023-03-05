Pakistan’s IT sector generates revenues of around Rs3 billion per year, according to reports. Given the number of engineering and IT graduates we have, this figure ought to be much higher. The government should prioritize the IT industry, particularly the software development sector, where most of our potential lies.

They must introduce better policies to attract investment from local and foreign companies and must improve internet availability and connectivity. Furthermore, we need to develop new IT educational institutions with the latest training programmes.

Zafarullah Rind

Sanghar