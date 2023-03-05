Promises, promises

EOBI pensions have been virtually frozen since 2018. In this period of inflation, it becomes very difficult for pensioners to meet their expenses. The government had announced an increase in pensions to Rs15,000 per month, but this has yet to be implemented.
It is my appeal to concerned authorities to take the matter seriously and at least implement the promised increase as soon as possible.
Arhama Khan
Karachi
