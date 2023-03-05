Road to riches

The state of infrastructure in developing nations can have a dramatic impact on economic progress, public health, and the overall quality of life experienced by citizens. Poor infrastructure is one of the greatest challenges faced by many countries around the world. It is often seen as an obstacle to economic development, leading to decreased productivity, increased poverty levels, and lower standards of living. Though there are a variety of factors that contribute to poor infrastructure, some of the most prevalent include inadequate government investment, corruption and mismanagement, lack of technical knowledge and inadequate access to financing.

Despite the challenges posed by poor infrastructure, there have been concerted efforts by governments, the private sector, and civil society organizations to improve infrastructure development in developing countries. These efforts include increasing government investment in infrastructure, introducing innovative financing models, strengthening legal frameworks and engaging in public-private partnerships. Additionally, civil society can play an important role in advocating for improved infrastructure and providing support to vulnerable communities.

Azra Batool Dhanai

Karachi