Cleaning up

Karachi produces about 16,500 tons of waste on a daily basis yet it’s not being disposed of and recycled as it should be. The main reasons are bureaucratic hurdles, lack of urban planning, inadequate waste management equipment and inadequate funding for local governments.
The public also shares some of the blame as they waste no opportunity to litter. We all have a role to play in making Karachi clean.
Zoila Asif
Karachi
