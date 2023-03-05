The economy of Pakistan is on the brink of collapse owing to political polarization in the country. On the one hand, the poor are on the brink of starvation and middle-class families are struggling to make ends meet.
Meanwhile, the opposition is busy trying to pull down the government while the latter appears to want to throw its opponents in jail. The whole sordid saga cannot end soon enough.
Muhammad Jan Jatoi
Larkana
