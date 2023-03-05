BIEK announces Pre-Engineering Part-I exam results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results of the Pre-Engineering Part-I Annual Examinations 2022.

According to BIEK officials, a total of 24,671 candidates registered for the pre-engineering group exams, and 24,253 of them appeared in them. Around 10,130 candidates managed to clear all six papers, 3,919 candidates passed five papers, and 3,610 candidates cleared four papers.

The results had also shown that 3,265 candidates had successfully cleared three papers, while 1,865 candidates had passed the exam in two subjects. However, 875 candidates had only barely scraped through by passing just one paper.

The results had been uploaded on the board’s website, and the students could also check their results through the official android app of the BIEK.