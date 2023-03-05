Man kills suspected robber, wounds another

A man killed a suspected robber and wounded another in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Saturday. Moreover, four other people were injured in different mugging incidents in the city.

Two suspects shot a man named Faraz Israr on his doorstep in Orangi Town. They were escaping after the incident when the victim’s brother Adnan Ahmed ran out of the house with a licensed pistol and shot at the fleeing suspects.

One of the alleged robbers was killed on the spot but the other managed to escape despite being wounded. Police and rescue workers took the causalities to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Separately, Shahbaz Alam and Abdul Rahman were injured in different mugging incidents at the Northern Bypass and in Ahsanabad. Both of them were taken to ASH.

Similarly, a young man named Abdul Saboor was injured by the firing of suspected robbers in Mehmoodabad’s Liaquat Ashraf Colony. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.