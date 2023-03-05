Teenager who shot schoolmate was ‘making TikTok video’

The TikTok craze in Karachi has taken a dangerous turn, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old matriculation student on charges of attempted murder.

Fazalullah was arrested for shooting and injuring a female student at a school in Orangi Town.

According to the police, the incident took place when Fazalullah was making a TikTok video in the classroom with his fellow students. He had brought a pistol with him to school, which he had taken from someone else to make the video. While he was making the video, the pistol accidentally went off, hitting a female student, Alisha, in the leg.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of social media platforms, especially TikTok, among students. The police have warned parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities on social media and to prevent them from engaging in such activities during school hours.

The injured student was rushed to a hospital where she received medical treatment. Her family had initially claimed that the suspect shot and injured their daughter over a personal enmity. However, the police investigation has revealed that there was no grudge against the female student, and the shooting was accidental.

The pistol used in the incident is licensed, but the owner of the pistol is currently absconding. The police are searching for the owner and have registered a case against the suspect for possessing an illegal weapon.