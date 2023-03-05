Two Lyari ‘gangsters’ arrested

Police on Saturday arrested two alleged notorious gangsters on Saturday on charges of involvement in extortion cases in old city areas.

City District police chief SSP Arif Aziz said that they with the help of CCTV footage apprehended two Lyari gang war gangsters associated with the Shiraz Zikri group. The police also seized a hand grenade and two pistols from the possession of the suspects, identified as Abdul Aziz and Bilal.

The suspects revealed that a few days ago, they had given an extortion slip to a leather trader in Bihar Colony. Abdul Aziz can clearly be seen in CCTV footage while giving the extortion slip.

The suspects also admitted that on March 1, 2019, they carried out a hand grenade attack in the Khada Market of Lyari. They were wanted by the police in extortion and other serious crimes.

They were alleged to be habitual and professional criminals, and used to take extortion, create panic and commit other serious crimes in the name of the Shiraz Zikari group.

Moreover, the two had been arrested earlier by the Baghdadi and Ferozabad police in cases of hand grenade attacks, illegal weapons and other cases.