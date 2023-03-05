CITY PULSE

Sukoon

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery until March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

The March

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an exhibition by Changez Basir featuring images by Maazin Kamal. Titled ‘The March’, the show will run at District 19 from March 5 to March 9. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Short Story

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahid Rassam. Titled ‘The Short Story’, the show will run at the gallery until March 9. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Women’s Day Special

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 13. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Samsara

The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

An Inspector Calls

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Khalid Ahmad’s Urdu adaptation of JB Priestley’s 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’. The event will run at 8pm from March 10 to March 19 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0343-2012860 for more information.

Moving to Stand Still

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery from March 6 to March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.