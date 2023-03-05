CITY PULSE

Sukoon
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SA Noory. Titled ‘Sukoon’, the show will run at the gallery until March 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
The March
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an exhibition by Changez Basir featuring images by Maazin Kamal. Titled ‘The March’, the show will run at District 19 from March 5 to March 9. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Short Story
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahid Rassam. Titled ‘The Short Story’, the show will run at the gallery until March 9. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Women’s Day Special
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Fauzia Khan, Shamsa Khalil Hasan and Noori Berdi. Titled ‘Women’s Day Special’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 13. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Samsara
The Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tooba Ashraf. Titled ‘Samsara’, the show will run at the gallery from March 7 to March 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
An Inspector Calls
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Khalid Ahmad’s Urdu adaptation of JB Priestley’s 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’. The event will run at 8pm from March 10 to March 19 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0343-2012860 for more information.
Moving to Stand Still
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Maryam Rahman. Titled ‘Moving to Stand Still’, the show will run at the gallery from March 6 to March 22. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results of the Pre-Engineering Part-I Annual...
A man killed a suspected robber and wounded another in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Saturday. Moreover, four other...
According to the World Health Organisation , around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, and 34...
The TikTok craze in Karachi has taken a dangerous turn, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old matriculation student...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator, taking notice of the death of a golden tabby tiger, has formed an...
Police on Saturday arrested two alleged notorious gangsters on Saturday on charges of involvement in extortion cases...
Comments