Sunday March 05, 2023
Conference on biodiversity of arid zone

By APP
March 05, 2023

National and international experts will attend an international conference titled 'Biodiversity of Arid Zone' that will begin on March 7 at the Sindh Agriculture University's Umerkot camp. The conference will continue for two days.

