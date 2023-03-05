Naeem alleges post-poll rigging in vote recount in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh has made a new low in the country's political history by demonstrating naked fascism and mocking the electoral process as well as the mandate of the people of Karachi.

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Saturday at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters as he criticised the recount in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Union Committee (UC) 4.

He alleged that the returning officer (RO) and district returning officer (DRO) had shown more loyalty to the PPP than loyalty to the state and their oath. He maintained that recounting was carried out despite the fact that seals of envelopes were found broken and the ballot bags were found torn.

In addition, he maintained, the officers failed to provide the data of the remaining ballot papers. The UC won by the JI by 165 votes was given to the PPP with a fake margin of 53 votes as only those votes were rejected which had been casted in the favour of the JI, Rehman added.

He said the JI had been issuing heads-ups to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the post-poll rigging in the name of recounting but unfortunately the commission failed to take notice of it.

On the occasion, he said the JI was going to stage a decisive sit-in protest against the post-poll rigging and attack on the mandate of the people of Karachi.

JI leader Muhammad Islam also discussed details of the post-poll rigging claim.

He accused SHO Khalid Abbasi of facilitating the rigging and demanded that the ECP take notice of the situation and decide the matter on the basis of forms 11 and 12.