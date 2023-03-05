Commissioner’s office to form centre for rescue operations

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon in a meeting held on Saturday decided to constitute a central command and control centre for rescue operations in case of any disaster.

The meeting was regarding preparedness of the city government in case of any untoward incident or a natural catastrophe. The DIG traffic, the director general of the provincial disaster management authority, officials of provincial health department, Edhi Foundation and Chippa attended the meeting and debated on mechanisms to improve relief and rescue operations during any disaster.

It was decided in the meeting to devise a plan to improve the performance of rescue organisations, and a central command center would be formed under which all rescue organisations would work. Lack of coordination between rescue organizations during disasters and the problems which arise because of that was discussed in the meeting. Hurdles which the rescue organisations face during

relief work were also discussed.

The volume of traffic on roads, which delays relief operations, was discussed in the meeting. It was decided that an effective plan would be devised in coordination with all the rescue organisations and experts for relief and rescue operations. As for the central command centre, it was decided that such a centre would be formed for a better coordination between the rescue operations and any regulatory body would be overseeing the centre.

All ambulance services and other rescue agencies would be operating under that central command centre. The performance of ambulance services was also discussed in the meeting during an emergency situation. The Sindh Government’s 1122, Edhi and Chippa services agreed to abide by the rescue plan to be drafted.