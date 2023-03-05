Woman injured in acid attack by ‘husband’

A woman was injured in an acid attack allegedly carried out by her husband at their house in the Korangi Industrial Area’s Muhammadi Goth on Saturday.
Police arrested the husband, Tariq, who told them he had thrown acid on his wife, Shahnaz, 46, over a family dispute. The woman suffered severe injuries, and was taken to the Burns Ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.
