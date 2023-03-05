Half of stolen cash recovered as police solve Rs60 million robbery case

The Bahadurabad police have solved a Rs60 million robbery case within three days by arresting three suspects and recovering Rs30 million from their possession.

Qaiser Ali Shah, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the Bahadurabad division, explained on Saturday that three days ago, a snatching of Rs60 million was reported from a construction company owner, Raheel, near the Naheed Store in Bahadurabad at around 11am.

As police came to know about the incident, they met with Raheel who narrated that he picked Rs60 million in four boxes from his construction company’s office, put them inside the trunk of his car and went towards his residence with the driver.

On their way, five armed men intercepted the car and told him and his driver Ikhtiyar Khan to alight from the vehicle. They sped away with the vehicle and cash amounting to Rs60 million.

SDPO Shah said police registered an FIR and started investigations by recording statements of the victim and witnesses. They also obtained CCTV footage from the nearby locations.

As the investigations continued, police managed to recover the car near Jauhar Morr. The officer explained that as the car was recovered, police investigators obtained more CCTV footage and found that the robbers shifted the stolen cash to a silver Mehran car.

Police became suspicious of the driver and sought permission to question him. As they took Khan to an investigation cell and interrogated him, he confessed to his involvement in the crime. SDPO Shah said the driver told the investigators that he was working for Raheel since long and hailed from Peshawar. He added that in the past few days, he noticed transactions of millions of rupees by Raheel, and discussed it with his relatives in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa who agreed to steal the money and came to Karachi.

As Raheel picked cash from his office, the driver asked his accomplices to wait for them near the Naheed Store where they intercepted the two, stole the money.

The SDPO said police later conducted raids in Karachi and Hyderabad where they arrested two accomplices of Khan and recovered half of the stolen cash. Raids are under way for the arrest of the remaining accomplices and recovery of the full amount.