Jauhar Chowrangi flyover to be opened next month

The Sindh government has announced that the under-construction flyover at Jauhar Chowragi in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city will be opened for vehicular traffic after completion next month.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, visited the site to inspect the ongoing development works.

He said that with the completion of the Jauhar Chowrangi flyover the Sindh government had fulfilled yet another promise of carrying out development works in Sindh. He said the construction work of the flyover was about to be completed.

Wahab said the completion of the flyover would go a long way in resolving the issues of vehicular traffic in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. He recalled that the earlier the Sindh government had committed with the residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar to build the flyover. He said the government of the PPP fulfilled all its promises of development works to serve the residents of Karachi in the best possible manner.