Jauhar Chowrangi flyover to be opened next month

The Sindh government has announced that the under-construction flyover at Jauhar Chowragi in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city will be opened for vehicular traffic after completion next month.
Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, visited the site to inspect the ongoing development works.
He said that with the completion of the Jauhar Chowrangi flyover the Sindh government had fulfilled yet another promise of carrying out development works in Sindh. He said the construction work of the flyover was about to be completed.
Wahab said the completion of the flyover would go a long way in resolving the issues of vehicular traffic in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. He recalled that the earlier the Sindh government had committed with the residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar to build the flyover. He said the government of the PPP fulfilled all its promises of development works to serve the residents of Karachi in the best possible manner.
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results of the Pre-Engineering Part-I Annual...
A man killed a suspected robber and wounded another in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Saturday. Moreover, four other...
According to the World Health Organisation , around 466 million people worldwide have disabling hearing loss, and 34...
The TikTok craze in Karachi has taken a dangerous turn, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old matriculation student...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator, taking notice of the death of a golden tabby tiger, has formed an...
Police on Saturday arrested two alleged notorious gangsters on Saturday on charges of involvement in extortion cases...
Comments