Skilled without skills

LAHORE: Jobs are available for people with the rights skills, even when an economy is rundown. But we are short of a skilled workforce, because or educational planners have assumed that only the lowly educated are in need of skill development.

The most important resource in any economy or organisation is its human capital—that is, the collective knowledge, attributes, skills, experience, and health of the workforce. Employers the world over have interest in skills and education of their employers because a competent and skilled workforce enhances the quality and competitiveness of the business.

People are the products of geography, family, and education; the position from which they start their career also matter. A highly skilled worker starting from a low position can move up to the top during the course of his career. But the starting points matter.

Having career options also depends on an individual’s abilities and attributes, their networks, their family obligations, the health of the broader labour market, and societal factors. One thing however is clear that a career path is available only to the skilled workforce. The career for unskilled workers starts and ends at the same position

As far as skills are concerned, there is no clear route in academia which continues to produce skills that are not required in the market. Vocational education experts say it must be in the curriculum for every child between the ages of 16 to 18.

Some experts call for imparting skilled training from the age of 10. The Germans follow the later model.

They separate academically brilliant students from the primary level and concentrate on the rest by imparting different skills to them along with the normal education. By the time these students pass high school, they have acquired industry needed skills and are immediately inducted in the industries. They are provided opportunities to improve their skills and move up the ladder.

In Pakistan, normal education is separate from vocational education. Most of the skills imparted are rudimentary or become irrelevant if the vocational training equipment is not upgraded at least once in five years.

Mostly the students get training on obsolete technology and even after acquiring the skill go to the labour markets without proper skills. Prudence demands that businesses should be in the driving seat for formulating vocational training programmes.

Currently, there is a mismatch of education as it is in contrast to the needs of the industry. We need to evolve a strategy that enables people to learn outside the workplace. Soft skills like tolerance, sports, patience can be learnt outside the workplace, and must be imparted to all.

Qualification apart from specific requirements of the skills imparted on employees should also ensure that they become capable of transferring these to the youth in the society that have lost confidence.

Innovation skills should be developed in youth so that they can take the technology and business ideas to the market. Market failures are high in innovation skills.

In any developing country, the need for skills changes as the economy grows. The challenges in Pakistan are to work on all types of skills. There are three kinds of skill gaps in the country. The first is the use of over qualified people for jobs that do not require tertiary education. This is because over supply of university qualified persons that have no other skills.

Most of the Pakistani universities do not combine skills. They need to make the students aware of other skills as well.