Rupee poised for gains on Chinese loans

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to strengthen more against the dollar in the coming week due to reports that Pakistan, which is in the midst of an economic crisis, has received financing from China.

At the same time, hopes are building for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s loan programme.

Pakistan’s financial markets withstood the most tumultuous week, enduring a 300 basis point hike in the policy rate, the devaluation of the local currency, and a decrease in the sovereign bonds. Due to a delay in the resumption of the IMF loan, the rupee fell 6.66 percent to an all-time low of 285.09 versus the dollar on Thursday in the interbank market.

Yet when the central bank announced a larger-than-expected interest rate hike to rein in surging inflation, the local currency rebounded from a record low and finished at 278.46 to the dollar on Friday.

Now the central bank’s policy rate stands at 20 percent.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar late Friday night said Pakistan’s central bank has received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the first of three disbursements that were approved for rollover.

“Formalities completed & Chinese Bank, ICBC approved rollover of $1.3 billion facility which has been repaid by Pakistan to ICBC in recent months. The facility will be disbursed in 3 instalments; the first one of $500 million has been received by SBP. It will increase forex reserves,” Dar said on his official Twitter handle. “The release of China’s loan rollover and the emergence of hope that the country would quickly achieve an accord with the IMF to release a bailout imply that the market’s sentiment will improve and the rupee will trade stronger next week,” said a currency dealer. The rupee crashed on the back of intervention to weaken the currency, perhaps to meet another IMF condition, said Tresmark in a weekly note.

This time the intervention was done by the central bank briskly buying dollars from the interbank market, it said.

“We saw exporters turn up with handsome amounts in the 280-285/$ range. Some analysts are of the view that the central bank mopped up about $150-200mn from the market, which may go to shore up its reserves or to make some strategic payments,” it said. “Most analysts we spoke to say the 265-275 range is where the rupee will settle (assuming the IMF deal). However, a minority is of the view, whom we side with, that the range would be about 275-280 as SBP’s dollar buying sprees will be more frequent and intentional, keeping the rupee close to its low,” it added. With the IMF (hopefully) onboard, the situation would still be challenging, but it would give the leadership more space to unlock bilateral, multilateral and flood-related flows. However, what started as an external balance of payments crisis has now spread into the fiscal space as well, according to Tresmark. Pakistan’s interest-to-revenue ratio which was the worst in the region (just behind Sri Lanka) at 42 percent will balloon up to 54 percent. This means interest rate payments will rise from Rs.4 trillion to Rs5.4 trillion, crowding out other growth and developmental areas.