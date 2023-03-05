Stocks eke out weekly gains; market to stay around IMF talks

Stocks closed 1.5 percent higher week-on-week (WoW) despite a hike in the policy rate that rather boosted a positive sentiment among investors that the country’s was inching closer to win an IMF deal.

An approval from China for a $1.3 billion rollover for Pakistan also played a catalyst role, helping the market to close in green in a jittery week. Investors to keep a close watch on developments regarding signing of a staff level agreement (SLA) with the lender of the last resort.

According to a brokerage house Arif Habib Limited, major buying in the outgoing week was witnessed in textile composite ($ 1.5 million) and oil marketing companies -OMCs ($ 0.2 million). The market closed at 41,337 points, up by 629 points or 1.55 percent WoW.

On the local front, selling was reported by individuals ($ 9.5 million), followed by mutual funds ($5.8 million). Average volumes arrived at 138 million shares (down 10 percent WoW) while average value traded settled at $20.1 million (down 21 percent WoW).

On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent. The decision was dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose to 31.55 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Feb’23, as food, beverages, and transportation charges substantially increased.

The hike in policy rate indicated to investors that Pakistan had met all the prerequisites for the SLA to be signed and propelled the market to gain positive momentum towards the end of the week. Furthermore, the SBP reserves showcased an increase of $556 million to $3.81 billion, mainly due to the inflow of $700 million from China.

The rupee depreciated by Rs18.47 i.e 7.1 percent WoW against US dollar, closing the week at 278.46/USD.

A weekly commentary of Arif Habib Limited stated that sector-wise positive contributions had come from banks (328pts), miscellaneous (169pts), E&Ps (103pts), power (68pts), and fertilizer (61pts).

Whereas, the sectors that contributed negatively were technology and communication (71pts), cement (46pts), and tobacco (27pts).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were PSEL (167pts), UBL (116pts), HUBC (68pts), MEBL (66pts) and MCB (55). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contribution came in from SYS (55pts), LUCK (33pts), PAKT (27pts), JVDC (13pts), and GHGL (12pts).

Other major news included that Sui Southern Gas Company Limited had sought 26.9 percent raise in gas prices, while petroleum products off-take dropped by 21 percent in February . Open market operations (OMO) results showed that SBP had injected Rs125.75 billion and in the power sector.

It’s hoped that market participants will be keeping a close watch on the developments regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

In the event of the SLA being reached with the IMF, the equity market is likely to experience a positive momentum.

A brokerage house reported OGDC, PPL, MARI, MCB, FABL, MEBL, BAFL, LUCK, MLCF, FCCL, ENGRO, FFC, HUMNL, HUBC, PSO, and SNGP as preferred stocks.

Topline Securities in its weekly note stated that KSE 100 Index gains in the outgoing week could be attributed to the government fulfilling IMF prior conditions by increasing in policy rate by 300bps in an emergent monetary policy, an approval to impose Rs3.23/unit permanent surcharge in electricity tariff, and a market-based exchange rate where the rupee fell 7 percent WoW against the dollar.

Other developments during the week were Moody’s downgrading Pakistan's rating to Caa3 and CPI inflation for February 2023 clocking in at 31.5 percent YoY (compared to 27.6 percent in Jan 2023). Average daily traded volume and value for the week stood at 159.7 million and Rs7.3 billion respectively.