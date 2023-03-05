Ambassador calls for investment

TOKYO: Japanese automobile companies should introduce environment-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles in Pakistan, ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar said, while talking to chairman and other high officials of Pak Suzuki Motors.
Tarar stated that automobile makers all over the world were introducing hybrid and electric and alternative fuel vehicles.
“It is time that Pakistani consumers can use vehicles equipped with new technology that are more economical,” he emphasised.
The ambassador appreciated the investment of Suzuki Motors in Pakistan, hoping that the company would invest more in the field of new technology in Pakistan, which could help in creating new job opportunities.
