Emerging OMCs cry foul over products pricing

KARACHI: Emerging oil marketing companies and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) are at odds over products allocation from refineries and price calculations as the former accused the regulator for skewing already tough competition.

“The current fiscal conditions, rupee devaluation, high cost of doing business and above all OGRA’s wrong calculations based on favouring few big OMCs has not only worsened the condition, but actually added fuel to the fire,” Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) said in a letter to OGRA chairman on Saturday.

It said that the oil marketing industry has lost billions of rupees as a result of the rupee’s rapid depreciation. The industry is already in a dire situation because letters of credit (LCs) are being settled/retired at the new exchange rates even though the related goods have already been imported and sold.

As exchange rate losses are being passed on partially, PSO recently brought this issue to OGRA’s attention. According to PSO calculations supplied with OGRA, the exchange loss adjustment for PMG and HSD came to Rs16.21 and Rs163.02/litre, respectively, whereas only Rs15.74 and Rs27.80/litre were adjusted for current prices starting on March 1, 2023. OMCs would be under a burden in this situation, and they cannot continue operating with such a price anomaly. That also goes against the officially approved price structure. Resultantly, industry is suffering losses worth Rs35-40 billion.

The OMAP letter said that the oil marketing sector is still experiencing significant losses and is under a lot of strain. Also, the exchange losses vary based on the products that OMCs import. By applying an exchange loss adjustment through price, OMCs with a greater percentage of imported product receive less compensation than entitled. Because to this occurrence, OMCs and other entities that acquire or sell the local refineries’ output or have minimal or no imports have unfair and unrealistic advantages.

Calling this “unethical activity”, the letter said the method favours those who sell locally manufactured or procured petroleum products, but manage to receive benefits that are solely intended for petroleum product importers. Due to this anomaly, emerging OMCs are facing an additional loss of Rs20 billion, in addition to the above stated loss.

“The prime reason for these losses is partial settlement, unfair and unjustified distribution of exchange rate losses, taking PSO as benchmark and wrong calculation of formula by OGRA,” OMAP said, and suggested that any amount disbursed in an unjustified way should immediately be recovered and disbursed to those that are actually affected. Moreover, emerging OMCs are not getting level playing field with regard to product allocation from refineries. They offer products to emerging OMCs only at the time of low demand and restrict allocations as soon as the demand is up.

OMCs backed up by refineries are availing maximum benefits by getting maximum product allocation from refineries at the time of demand and price again. OGRA also supports them by allowing imports at the time when they can get maximum price benefits as well as exchange rate adjustment, the letter alleged.

It noted that emerging OMCs were handicapped when it came to importing products on regular basis due to their parcel size. Most of the time they cannot get foreign exchange adjustment due to non-availability of local as well as imported products with them. Hence, OGRA should support emerging OMCs in making local product available to them, it asked.

Manipulation of pricing mechanism by OGRA and partial passing on of exchange rate losses was an important factor impacting the workability of emerging OMCs. By holding prices constant or failing to pass on the full exchange loss to the petroleum industry, OGRA has been manipulating the pricing of petroleum products for the last many months.

The petroleum business is already in serious financial trouble as a result of rising worldwide prices, the rupee's ongoing depreciation, the contraction of LC lines, and the high rate of LC confirmation fees, OMAP observed.

It was highly astonishing that the exchange rate adjustment was not truly passed on in letter and spirit to the actual rightful entities. Exchange rate adjustments are distributed uniformly across all OMCs, ie, without consideration of who is or is not eligible. Yet, in real sense, it needs to be distributed in accordance with their imports and payments. OMAP suggested to create a pool from which funds are given to OMCs based on their real exchange loss or gain or to let OMCs recoup their exchange loss or gain in accordance with the payment they made in dollars. The pool would also curb hoarding, it said.