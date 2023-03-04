ACE summons Abdul Hai Dasti

LAHORE: Former Punjab government adviser Abdul Hai Dasti will be interrogated at the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) headquarters here in Lahore, said a spokesman of Anti-Corruption Punjab.
Dasti’s frontman Haji Muhammad fled to Australia on February 22 after converting 30 crore rupees into foreign currency. The spokesperson said the ACE raided Dasti’s house in Muzaffargarh and recovered currency worth Rs150 million. However, Dasti obtained bail from the High Court to avoid arrest.
