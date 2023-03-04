Federal secy information promoted to Grade 22

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Shahera Shahid has been promoted to Grade 22 in the Information Service Group (ISG).

She also served as Chairperson of Pakistan Television Corporation. The distinguished officer joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1988 and served on a number of important assignments like Executive Director Lok Virsa on two separate occasions. She Has been DG-II and DG-1 in the Directorate of Electronic Media.

She has been Principal Information Officer (PIO) and has served as Director General of Radio Pakistan. From there she moved on to serve as the press secretary to the prime minister. and later became the additional secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ms. Shahera holds a Masters degree in history from the prestigious Government College Lahore University and earned a bachelor’s from Kinnaird College in history and political science. She is from the 15th Common Training Programme (CTP) and also attended the 6th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), 10th Senior Management Course (SMC) and 107th National Management Course at the National School of Public Policy.

Mrs. Shahid commands wide respect from the officers and staff for her kind disposition and professional approach. Her spouse Shahid Mahmood was also an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) who served the country as federal secretary for privatization, Ministry of Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Statistics. After attaining superannuation, Shahid Mahmood continues to provide guidance to country’s several institutions of high stature.