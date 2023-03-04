Senate panel directs amending ‘Private Educational Institutions Rules, 2016’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Delegated Legislation directed the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to amend the Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Fee Determination) Rules, 2016, in accordance to the parent act.

The meeting held under the chair of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday discussed the Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2013.

The committee members noted that private educational institutions had challenged the Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Fee Determination) Rules, 2016, in the Islamabad High Court. The court declared several sub-rules ultra vires to their parent act and directed the concerned ministry to address the inconsistencies.

The committee raised concerns as to why the rules were not amended in light of court’s orders. The ministry assured the committee that draft rules will be forwarded to the Ministry of Law for input within one week, to which, the secretary Ministry of Law assured the committee that input will be given on such rules within one week. The committee gave timelines to both of the ministries to complete the task.

The committee also inquired about the status of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Employees Service Regulations, 1989, which were not repealed by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Employees Service Regulations, 2005.

The committee expressed its reservation on unpreparedness of the officers.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Act, 2011, and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Employees (Service) Regulations, 2018, were also examined during the meeting.

The committee pointed out that the provisos of some rules were in contradiction with the regulations of 2018. The DG NAVTTC ensured that a report would be provided within ten days.