KP caretaker govt reopens Sehat Card Plus inquiry

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Adviser on Health Dr Abid Jameel said on Friday that the previous government continued to sit on the Sehat Card Plus inquiry as the CM Inspection Team did not take the inquiry to its logical end and Sehat Card was issued to substandard hospitals.
Talking to the Geo News, he said that such hospitals were included in the panel which gave substandard medicines to the patients while they received money from the government for the high quality medicines and therefore, the caretaker government reopened the inquiry.
