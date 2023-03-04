$2bn moved annually from south to north in private security vans: minister

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that up to $2 billion was transported from south to north on an annual basis through private security vans.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said that every year, private security vans, carrying $2 billion in cash, move from south to north. He said dollars are smuggled out from there.

He said that wheat and fertilisers were smuggled out, but now the dollar was also being smuggled. He said that they were discussing how to check and stop it.