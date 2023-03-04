Fawad denies meeting any judge after ‘audio leak’

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media persons. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar Friday urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to take notice of the allegations that surfaced against senior judges in a leaked audio clip of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

A hearing should be scheduled in the SJC on the allegations related to judges, Tarar said, referring to the latest audio clip.

“Which truck are they talking about in the audio leaked today?” Tarar questioned. “We see that some respected judges are leaning towards Imran Khan,” he alleged.

In the latest audio, a man, believed to be Fawad, can be heard talking to another man, believed to be Fawad’s brother, about contacting two top judges.

Elaborating on the leaked audio, Tarar said there was talk of “punishing us” in it. If there is a duplicate system of justice in the country, the situation will worsen, he warned.

The SAPM asked what harm would an investigation into this matter do as serious allegations were leveled against a person.

“Fawad Chaudhry is working as a messenger for the court[s]” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Fawad, in a tweet after the audio went viral on the social media, claimed that another “fake audio” had been dumped in the market in his name.

The PTI leader said the latest audio leak had “nothing” to do with him.

Fawad said he never met the judge mentioned in the audio nor was any judge asked for help.

What did the “Chaudhry brothers” discuss?

A rough transcription of the conversation is as follows:

Fawad Chaudhry: Hi

Faisal Chaudhry: Hello

Fawad Chaudhry: Listen, he is asking us to set a general (meeting). Second, please reach out to him through Mr Dar and tell him a fully-loaded truck in his name is waiting for him and ask him what to do with it. Also, it is my personal recommendation to file three or four cases against Tarar and have him charged under [Section] 228 to put some pressure on them [PML-N].

Faisal Chaudhry: Okay. Will take care of it tomorrow “after consulting with them”.