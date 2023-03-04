Ahmed Baig maintains lead at Rumanza Golf

LAHORE: For the second round running, Ahmed Baig was all charged up at the Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course in the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship on Friday.

Through superb hitting and with his putter in full control, he fashioned a bogie free round of gross 67, five under and thereby aggregated for himself a two rounds score of 137, seven under par.

As a result of his great showing, even heralded players like M Munir , Matloob Ahmed and Shabbir Iqbal are looking ordinary.

Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club who was the first round leader is placed second with two rounds scores of 68 and 76 and an aggregate score of 144. He is languishing seven strokes behind the leader.

At an aggregate score of 146 are three prominent aspirants. They are Muhammed Shahzad (Lahore Garrison), Syed Raza Ali (Rumanza Golf Club) and Ashiq Hussain (Multan). Other notable ones are Muhammad Naeem at 148, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Alam at 149. Three players are at 150. They are Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Nazir and Aashir Masih.

There was a cut after the second round and as a result 54 competitors made the cut in the Professional Category. Only the best 54 will play the remaining two rounds.