BN, FG qualify for President of Pakistan Polo Cup main final

LAHORE: BN Polo and FG Polo qualified for the main final of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, winning their semifinals here on Friday at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Heroics of Roberto Arias and Hamza Mawaz Khan helped BN Polo qualify for the main final, outsmarting Diamond Paints by 6-3 in the first semifinal.

Roberto Arias and Hamza Mawaz were in sublime form and played excellent polo for BN Polo and thrashed in three goals each. For Diamond Paints, all the three goals were converted by Chulo Corti.

Raul Laplacette was the hero as FG Polo edged past Master Paints/Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 9-8 in extra time on sudden death in the thrilling second semifinal.

From FG Polo, Rual Laplacette did magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in five fantastic goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace and Ramiro Zavaletta and Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal apiece.