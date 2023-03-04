Rafiq challenged over Vaughan ‘discrepancy’

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq was questioned over his two versions of former England captain Michael Vaughan’s alleged racist comment towards him during a hearing in London on Thursday.

Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

He had informed Yorkshire’s initial 2021 probe that Vaughan had told Rafiq and three other players before a match: “There’s too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

But during the second day of a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing, Vaughan’s lawyer referred to a Wisden interview in which Rafiq quoted Vaughan as saying: “There’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that.”

Rafiq said the second version was the one he remembered, adding: “In terms of the statement, there was a clear mistake and I take full responsibility.

“I want to emphasise it is very clear on ‘too many of you lot’ which is the discriminatory part against a group of Asian players. The second part is an action. Clearly there is a discrepancy.”

Questioned by Vaughan’s lawyer, Christopher Stoner, over why a discrepancy existed, Rafiq replied: “I have no explanation at all.”